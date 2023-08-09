Built to Last
It’s hard to hide the age of corduroy as wales wear and fabric fades. Kinetic is built to resist fading and abrasion without compromising a timeless aesthetic.
Resilient Stretch
Where corduroy is notoriously stiff, spring-shaped fibers unlock easy stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.
Welcome Warmth
Kinetic Corduroy’s textured wales retain heat to keep you at the perfect temperature, and dries quickly after light rain and snow.
Women's Kinetic Corduroy Chore Coat
Corduroy epitomizes the coziness of fall, but in practice it’s often stiff and quickly shows its age. Kinetic Corduroy is an all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.
Built For: Office, fall commutes, travel, weekend outings
Estimated to ship early September
- Durable construction to resist abrasion + seam blowouts
- Warp-knit for enhanced stretch + shape retention
- Moisture wicking
- Two front patch hand pockets
- Ergonomic curved back yoke
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Solotex Polyester (15% from Sugarcane)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Built for easy layering over a tee or button shirt; your normal size is recommended
- Fit is similar to Fusion Chore Coat
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Reviews
