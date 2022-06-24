Rooted in Comfort
A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocell, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a high-performing, sustainable staple.
Forever Soft
Crafted with enhanced softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry retains a like-new look after countless washes and wears.
All-Season Layering
Fusion Terry is a true all-season fabric, with advanced breathability and moisture management for summer, and lightweight warmth in the cooler months.
Women's Fusion Terry Jogger
Crafted with next-level softness, shape retention and pill resistance, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, long-lasting and sustainable staple built for all-season comfort.
Built For: Fall workouts, summer beach trips, evening campfires, work from wherever, lounge wear
Color: Black Heather
• Blended with soft, plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
• Softer fabric with more drape compared to our Kinetic Pull-On Pant, without sacrificing structure
• Washable Merino wool offers advanced moisture + odor mitigation
• 4-way stretch + advanced shape retention
• Breathable knit helps maintain your ideal temperature
• “Magic” stretch waistband + hidden drawcord for a clean look
• Dyed-to-match back-ribbed leg cuffs allow a clean taper without sacrificing stretch
• Full front slash pockets; low-profile side zip pocket for additional secure storage
• Body: 74% Recycled Polyester, 13% Tencel, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
• Trim: 71% Recycled Polyester, 18% Tencel, 11% Elastane
• Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Tapered cut with 28" inseam
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
