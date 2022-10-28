Gabby is 5’9 wearing size Small
A sleek kangaroo pocket provides convenient storage (and warmth for your hands)
Our all-new double-knit fabric balances lightweight stretch and structure that won’t bag out over extended wears.

Fusion is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for true dryer-to-drawer convenience.

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level softness, stretch and moisture management.

Women's Fusion Double-Knit Tunic

$ 148

Soft, bio-based fabric and an innovative knit blends t-shirt comfort and sharp structure for a lightweight, elevated staple that shines at home or on the go.

Built For: All-season layering, travel, daily commutes, outdoor adventures

  • Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
  • Double-knit fabric balances sharp structure and resilient stretch
  • Soft, breathable viscose fibers mitigate odor
  • Moisture-wicking nylon/polyester blend
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Split hem offers easy access to pant pockets
  • Dropped shoulder construction
  • 40% Viscose, 33% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Phoenix Prince Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Tam Diep Tinh, VN)
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Roomy fit designed to be easily layered; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details

Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128

