Dry Microclimate
Composite's highly hygroscopic blend of TENCEL™ & Merino wool is moisture wicking and 44% more breathable than cotton briefs - perfect for those 19 hour days.
Softness & Odor Control
17.5 micron washable Merino wool provides luxurious next-to-skin softness, and naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria.
Women's Composite Merino Brief
Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.
Built For: Work from everywhere, office days, comunting, travel
Estimated to ship late August
Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.
Built For: Work from everywhere, office days, comunting, travel
- Soft-spun washable Merino wool
- Eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose fibers
- Resilient stretch won't bag out over time
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Targeted mesh ventilation panels
- Natural odor control
- Signature plush elastic waistband
- Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
- Ventilation: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
'First-try’ Policy for Boxer Briefs
If your first pair of Boxer Briefs doesn’t fit quite right, you can return or exchange it within 30 days of purchase. All subsequent boxer purchases will not be eligible for returns or exchanges and will be Final Sale. Please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com with any questions or issues.
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
- Save 15% on 3 or more pairs with code BRIEF15 at checkout.
- Terms & conditions apply; More info on bundle discounts HERE