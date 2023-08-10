Mesh ventilation panels keep you cool and dry through morning runs and 16+ hours of wear.
womens composite merino brief proof point

Dry Microclimate

Composite's highly hygroscopic blend of TENCEL™ & Merino wool is moisture wicking and 44% more breathable than cotton briefs - perfect for those 19 hour days.

womens composite merino brief proof point

Softness & Odor Control

17.5 micron washable Merino wool provides luxurious next-to-skin softness, and naturally mitigates odor-causing bacteria.

Women's Composite Merino Brief

$ 40

Powered by extra-fine Merino wool and eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose, Composite actively controls heat, humidity and odor, while targeted ventilation provides ample airflow for a fresh feeling through your day in motion.

Built For: Work from everywhere, office days, comunting, travel

Estimated to ship late August

  • Soft-spun washable Merino wool
  • Eucalyptus-based TENCEL™ viscose fibers
  • Resilient stretch won't bag out over time
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Targeted mesh ventilation panels
  • Natural odor control
  • Signature plush elastic waistband
  • Body: 66% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 29% Merino wool, 5% Elastane
  • Ventilation: 45% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 36% Nylon, 19% Merino wool
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

'First-try’ Policy for Boxer Briefs
If your first pair of Boxer Briefs doesn’t fit quite right, you can return or exchange it within 30 days of purchase. All subsequent boxer purchases will not be eligible for returns or exchanges and will be Final Sale. Please reach out to q@ministryofsupply.com with any questions or issues.

women's black composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Mock Neck Black
$ 98
women's fusion straight leg pant navy heather front full flat
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Heather
$ 148
women's white hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt flat shot of front
Women's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt White
$ 94

Reviews

Filter by:

