Bio-Based Comfort
An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.
Heat + Odor Control
Hygroscopic yarns manage heat and humidity throughout the day, while naturally mitigating sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Women's Atlas Waffle Sweater
Thoughtfully crafted with a versatile balance breathability and warmth, our elevated, wonderfully weighted waffle-knit delivers spongy-soft comfort that’s built to last a lifetime.
Built For: Easy layering, temperamental office heat, cozy weekends, running errands, work from wherever
Thoughtfully crafted with a versatile balance breathability and warmth, our elevated, wonderfully weighted waffle-knit delivers spongy-soft comfort that’s built to last a lifetime.
Built For: Easy layering, temperamental office heat, cozy weekends, running errands, work from wherever
- Wood-based Viscose yarns
- Breathable and anti-odor
- Waffle-knit construction for increased airflow
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Anatomically designed raglan sleeves provide natural shape through the shoulders + full-range motion
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Lever Style Limited (Dongguan, CN)
- Relaxed fit with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
- Longer cut can be worn tucked or untucked
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.