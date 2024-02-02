Resilient architectural accent ribbing is engineered to retain its shape wear after wear.
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Designed to layer well with the Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan (sold separately).
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
Atlas Air Sweater Tank: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    i. Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    ii. Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    iii. Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 4.3 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

$ 118

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

Estimated to Ship by February 9

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Drop shoulder for increased coverage
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke with subtle reverse-jersey accent detail
  • Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit with immense stretch for easy layering or as a base layer; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

1x1 atlas air system laydown
