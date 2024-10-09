Laura is 5’8 wearing size XS.
An open ribbed knit structure provides breathability and stretch while maintaining a sharp, structured aesthetic.
Digitally designed accent ribbing on the cuffs, hem, shoulders and neckline offer a striking aesthetic with zero fabric waste.
Women's Atlas Merino Crewneck Sweater proof point

Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.

Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.

Women's Atlas Merino Crewneck Sweater proof point

Heat + Odor Control

An open knit structure and hygroscopic merino yarns balance breathability and warmth, while naturally mitigating and sweat and humidity to prevent odor-causing bacteria.

womens atlas merino crewneck sweater proof point

Easy Care Optimized

Where wool traditionally requires dry cleaning or hand washing, all Atlas Merino pieces are machine washable (and pill/abrasion resistant, thanks to their surface-smoothed fibers), retaining a sharp look while saving you time and money.

womens atlas merino crewneck sweater proof point

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Ultra-Fine <19.5 Micron Fiber
  • Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e

Women's Atlas Merino Crewneck Sweater

$ 195

Powered by ultra-soft, machine-washable Merino wool - nature’s performance fiber - our Atlas Merino Crewnecks are seasonal staples built for incredible stretch and “just right” warmth, in work-ready silhouettes made to last a lifetime.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

Powered by ultra-soft, machine-washable Merino wool - nature’s performance fiber - our Atlas Merino Crewnecks are seasonal staples built for incredible stretch and “just right” warmth, in work-ready silhouettes made to last a lifetime.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Ultra fine (<19.5 micron) fiber and a 9 gauge ribbed knit balance softness and structure
  • Open knit construction enhances airflow to prevent overheating when commuting
  • Worsted yarn offers enhanced strength, durability and smoothness
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 100% Non-Mulesed Australian Merino Wool
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Relaxed fit, designed to be worn over a tee or blouse; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Atlas Merino Belted Cardigan Ivory flat
Women’s Atlas Merino Belted Cardigan Ivory
$ 275
Women's Atlas Air V-Neck Sweater Black flat
Women's Atlas Air V-Neck Sweater Black
$ 145
Women's Atlas Air Sweater Tank Burgundy flat
Women's Atlas Air Sweater Tank Burgundy
$ 115
Women's Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan Burgundy flat
Women's Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan Burgundy
$ 148

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

womens fusion straight leg pant charcoal heather
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 125
Select a color
Woman with curly hair wearing black short sleeve luxe touch tee and black kinetic pull on pants
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 70
Select a color
New
model wearing aero zero classic shirt white in sutdion on model
Women's AeroZero° Shirt White (Classic)
$ 140
Select a color
model wearing womens velocity pull on pant black
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Black
$ 185
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Pale Grey Heather Composite Merino V-Neck Tee on model
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 39
was $65
Select a color