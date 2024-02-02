Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan: Lightweight Layering, Perfected
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.
Heat + Odor Control
Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
Easy Care Optimized
Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
i. Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
ii. Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
iii. Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 5.3 kgCO2e
- 72% Bio-Based Content
- 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters
Women's Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan
Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
Estimated to Ship by February 9
Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
- Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
- Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
- Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Pill/abrasion resistant
- Articulated elbow design enhances fit and mobility
- Ergonomic curved back yoke with subtle reverse-jersey accent detail
- Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
- Resilient stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor resistance
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
- Hip length, tailored fit with immense stretch for easy layering or as a base layer; your normal size is recommended, size up for a roomier fit
- Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Save 15% w/ Atlas Air Sweater Tank - code ATLASSET