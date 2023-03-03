Sustainably Soft
Recycled plastic is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.
100% Recycled
Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Easy Care
Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Aero Zero° Tailored Shirt
100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance, now returning in a classic tailored cut built for planet-friendly performance and sustainable style.
Built For: Office days, commuting, travel, formal events
Estimated to ship mid March
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Hidden bust button
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
- Made by Monzini, Honduras
• Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
• Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed
