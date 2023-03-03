Model is __ wearing size Small
aero zero wavy fabric

Sustainably Soft

Recycled plastic is spun into high lofted yarns with incredible softness and stretch, for all-day comfort without compromise.

fabric womens aero zero tailored shirt blue ar image

100% Recycled

Aero Zero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero Zero° is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Aero Zero° Tailored Shirt

$ 138

100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance, now returning in a classic tailored cut built for planet-friendly performance and sustainable style.

Built For: Office days, commuting, travel, formal events

Estimated to ship mid March

Built For: Office days, commuting, travel, formal events

Built For: Office days, commuting, travel, formal events

  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Hidden bust button
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% post-consumer recycled Polyester
  • Made by Monzini, Honduras

• Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
• Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed

