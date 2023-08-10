Shayna is 5'8" wearing size Small
womens aero zero classic shirt ar proof point

100% Recycled

AeroZero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

aero zero proof point stretch

Resilient Stretch

Soft, high-lofted recycled yarns are imbued with incredible stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.

aero zero proof point

Easy Care

AeroZero° fabric can be washed at home (or in the hotel sink), saving you time and money. (It’s better for the planet, too.)

Women's AeroZero° Classic Shirt

$ 138

100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance in an updated tailored cut built to shine in any situation. Updated fit compared to the AeroZero° Tailored Shirt.

Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings

Estimated to ship mid September

100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance in an updated tailored cut built to shine in any situation. Updated fit compared to the AeroZero° Tailored Shirt.

Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings

  • 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
  • Stretch woven
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Soft collar with built-in collar stays
  • Hidden bust button
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Made by Lucky Enterprises (Pingtung, TW + Binh Phuoc, VN)
  • Updated, easier fit through the chest compared to AeroZero° Tailored Shirt; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details

• Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
• Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed

womens velocity tapered pant calcite heather front full flat
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Calcite Heather
$ 188

