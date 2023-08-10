100% Recycled
AeroZero° uses 100% recycled fabric made from plastic bottles and milled under solar power, reducing its carbon footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.
Resilient Stretch
Soft, high-lofted recycled yarns are imbued with incredible stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.
Easy Care
AeroZero° fabric can be washed at home (or in the hotel sink), saving you time and money. (It’s better for the planet, too.)
Women's AeroZero° Classic Shirt
100% recycled fabric provides advanced stretch, loft and wrinkle resistance in an updated tailored cut built to shine in any situation. Updated fit compared to the AeroZero° Tailored Shirt.
Built For: Active commutes, office days, work travel, weekend outings
Estimated to ship mid September
- 100% recycled fabric milled under solar power
- Stretch woven
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Soft collar with built-in collar stays
- Hidden bust button
- Ergonomic curved back yoke
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Recycled Polyester
- Made by Lucky Enterprises (Pingtung, TW + Binh Phuoc, VN)
- Updated, easier fit through the chest compared to AeroZero° Tailored Shirt; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
• Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
• Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.