Nikwax TX.Direct Waterproofing Spray
Planet-friendly, high performance waterproofing to quickly and easily revitalize your favorite garments for years to come without sacrificing breathability.
Color: Spray-On
300ml bottle
Restores DWR water-repellency
Rvives breathability of waterproof garments
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Made by Nikwax in the UK
Safe to machine wash products after waterproofing
Designed to use with soft shell & stretch clothing
