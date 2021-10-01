nikwax tx.direct spray bottle
Close-up of Doppler Fabric Rolls

Simple & Effective

TX.Direct is an easy spray-on solution that revitalizes the original moisture wicking properties of your outerwear, without sacrificing breathability.

Nikwax TX.Direct Waterproofing Spray

$ 13

Planet-friendly, high performance waterproofing to quickly and easily revitalize your favorite garments for years to come without sacrificing breathability.

Color: Spray-On

Planet-friendly, high performance waterproofing to quickly and easily revitalize your favorite garments for years to come without sacrificing breathability.

300ml bottle

Restores DWR water-repellency
Rvives breathability of waterproof garments
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Made by Nikwax in the UK

Safe to machine wash products after waterproofing

Designed to use with soft shell & stretch clothing

