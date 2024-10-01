Weather Ready
Robust recycled polyester fabric, PFC-Free Durable Water Repellent and waterproof zip closures keep your essentials safe when the weather goes south.
Award Winning
Troubadour’s reputation speaks for itself - Apex 3.0 has been named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and won the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024.
Travel Tested
Keys, passport, bottles, full-sized laptops and more are protected and easily accessible, with a pass-through for stacking atop a carry-on rolling bag. The design is all TSA friendly, so you can fly worry-free.
Stats for Nerds
- 100% Recycled Body
- Heavy Duty Abrasion Rating (20K)
- PFC-Free Water Repellent
- Recycled Metal & PET Components
- Phone/Passport Strap Pocket
Ministry of Supply x Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
We’ve partnered with our friends at Troubadour for a limited variant of their most iconic bag - the Apex 3.0. Named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and winner of the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024, Apex pairs ultra-durable, sustainable materials with a compact, travel-ready design packed to the brim with secure and convenient access to the essentials on the go - in short, the future of everyday carry is here.
Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.
We’ve partnered with our friends at Troubadour for a limited variant of their most iconic bag - the Apex 3.0. Named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and winner of the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024, Apex pairs ultra-durable, sustainable materials with a compact, travel-ready design packed to the brim with secure and convenient access to the essentials on the go - in short, the future of everyday carry is here.
Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.
- Exclusive variant with Ministry of Supply patch - available while supplies last
- “The Best Laptop Backpack” - NYT Wirecutter
- 2024 Red Dot International Design award winner
- Martindale Abrasion Test (20,000 revs): Heavy Duty Rating
- 100% recycled polyester fabric + lining made from 44 Water Bottles; vegan leather trim
- Reinforced Recycled Metal Zippers & Vegan Leather Trim
- Waterproof fabric, lining & zippers; treated with Fluorocarbon-Free Durable Water Repellent
- Zip pocket on shoulder strap for easy + secure access to phone/passport (the first of its kind on a professional backpack)
- Zipper-secured padded compartment fits up to a 17-inch laptop
- Multiple internal pockets for easy organisation
- Zipper-secured front valuables pocket with stowable key/fobs/AirTag loop
- Two large outer drop-in pockets for drinks or accessories
- Breathable back panel & ergonomic padded shoulder straps for comfort
- Triple-layer bonded grab handle for extra comfort
- Pass-throughs strap slides easily over a rolling bag handle for secure transport
- Optional chest strap and rain cover available at troubadorgoods.com (not included)
- Made in Vietnam
- Width: 12.5” / 32cm
- Height: 19” / 48cm
- Depth: 6” / 15cm
- Capacity: 25L
- Weight: 1.0 kg / 2.2 lbs
- Laptop pocket: 15.7" x 11.4" / 40 x 29cm
- Wipe with a clean, slightly damp white cloth as needed; mild soapy water may be used to remove light marks
- Let the fabric dry naturally, away from direct heat or sunlight
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: