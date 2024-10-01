A spacious easy-access interior houses interior pockets of varied shapes and sizes, so you can organize to your heart’s content
Zipper-secured padded compartment fits up to a 17-inch laptop
Zip pocket on shoulder strap for easy + secure access to phone/passport (the first of its kind on a professional backpack)
Exclusive variant with Ministry of Supply patch - available while supplies last
troubadour bag proof point

Weather Ready

Robust recycled polyester fabric, PFC-Free Durable Water Repellent and waterproof zip closures keep your essentials safe when the weather goes south.

troubadour bag proof point

Award Winning

Troubadour’s reputation speaks for itself - Apex 3.0 has been named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and won the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024.

troubadour bag proof point

Travel Tested

Keys, passport, bottles, full-sized laptops and more are protected and easily accessible, with a pass-through for stacking atop a carry-on rolling bag. The design is all TSA friendly, so you can fly worry-free.

troubadour bag proof point

Stats for Nerds

  • 100% Recycled Body
  • Heavy Duty Abrasion Rating (20K)
  • PFC-Free Water Repellent
  • Recycled Metal & PET Components
  • Phone/Passport Strap Pocket

Ministry of Supply x Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

$ 245

We’ve partnered with our friends at Troubadour for a limited variant of their most iconic bag - the Apex 3.0. Named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and winner of the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024, Apex pairs ultra-durable, sustainable materials with a compact, travel-ready design packed to the brim with secure and convenient access to the essentials on the go - in short, the future of everyday carry is here.

Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.

We’ve partnered with our friends at Troubadour for a limited variant of their most iconic bag - the Apex 3.0. Named “Best Laptop Backpack” by NYT Wirecutter, and winner of the Red Dot International Design Award in 2024, Apex pairs ultra-durable, sustainable materials with a compact, travel-ready design packed to the brim with secure and convenient access to the essentials on the go - in short, the future of everyday carry is here.

Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.

  • Exclusive variant with Ministry of Supply patch - available while supplies last
  • “The Best Laptop Backpack” - NYT Wirecutter
  • 2024 Red Dot International Design award winner
  • Martindale Abrasion Test (20,000 revs): Heavy Duty Rating
  • 100% recycled polyester fabric + lining made from 44 Water Bottles; vegan leather trim
  • Reinforced Recycled Metal Zippers & Vegan Leather Trim
  • Waterproof fabric, lining & zippers; treated with Fluorocarbon-Free Durable Water Repellent
  • Zip pocket on shoulder strap for easy + secure access to phone/passport (the first of its kind on a professional backpack)
  • Zipper-secured padded compartment fits up to a 17-inch laptop
  • Multiple internal pockets for easy organisation
  • Zipper-secured front valuables pocket with stowable key/fobs/AirTag loop
  • Two large outer drop-in pockets for drinks or accessories
  • Breathable back panel & ergonomic padded shoulder straps for comfort
  • Triple-layer bonded grab handle for extra comfort
  • Pass-throughs strap slides easily over a rolling bag handle for secure transport
  • Optional chest strap and rain cover available at troubadorgoods.com (not included)
  • Made in Vietnam
  • Width: 12.5” / 32cm
  • Height: 19” / 48cm
  • Depth: 6” / 15cm
  • Capacity: 25L
  • Weight: 1.0 kg / 2.2 lbs
  • Laptop pocket: 15.7" x 11.4" / 40 x 29cm
  • Wipe with a clean, slightly damp white cloth as needed; mild soapy water may be used to remove light marks
  • Let the fabric dry naturally, away from direct heat or sunlight

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

Our Best Sellers

New
model wearing aero zero classic shirt white in sutdion on model
Women's AeroZero° Shirt White (Classic)
$ 140
Select a color
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 495
Select a color
New
Women's Velocity Tailored Blazer Dark navy Heather on model
Women’s Velocity Tailored Blazer Dark Navy Heather
$ 345
Select a color
New
mens velocity dress pant black flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Black
$ 225
Select a color
New
Women's Velocity Relaxed Pant Dark Navy Heather on model lifestyle
Women’s Velocity Relaxed Pant Dark Navy Heather
$ 185
Select a color
New
Women's Velocity Straight Leg Pant - Dark Chocolate Heather on model lifestyle
Women’s Velocity Straight Leg Pant Dark Chocolate Heather
$ 185
Select a color
New
Men's Kinetic Blazer Dark Olive flat
Men's Kinetic Blazer Dark Olive
$ 350
Select a color
New
womens kinetic tailored blazer burgundy on model lifestyle
Women's Kinetic Tailored Blazer Burgundy
$ 295
Select a color
New
men's black oxford apollo polo flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Polo Black Oxford (Brushed)
$ 95
Select a color
New
Women's Aero Zero Tuxedo Shirt chambray heather flat
Women's AeroZero° Tuxedo Shirt Chambray Heather
$ 130
Select a color
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 145
Select a color
New
White AeroZero Dress Shirt Best Travel Shirt
Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt White
$ 140
Select a color