men's graphite velocity sneaker cut pant flat shot of front
Close up of Men's Graphite Velocity Tapered Pant on model
Magor is 6'1 wearing size 32
men's graphite velocity sneaker cut pant flat shot folded
men's graphite velocity sneaker cut pant zoomed shot of belt loops and waist tie
Men's Charcoal Grey Heather Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee and Men's Graphite Velocity Tapered Pant on model facing forward
Men's Charcoal Grey Heather Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee and Men's Graphite Velocity Tapered Pant on model kicking leg up
velocity handfeel

Scientifically Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be machine-washable.

Men's Velocity Tapered Pant

$ 188

Velocity captures the classic look and feel of wool and upgrades everything else, in an updated sneaker cut built for easy care and performance.

Color: Graphite

Velocity captures the classic look and feel of wool and upgrades everything else, in an updated sneaker cut built for easy care and performance.

Interior drawstring waistband
Wrinkle resistant
4-way stretch
Interior drawstring waistband
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Narrower, tapered leg opening ends above ankle
30" graded inseam
Wider than our Slim Pant in the thigh with a narrower 12.5” tapered leg opening

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.4
10 reviews

Filter by:

