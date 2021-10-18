men's black mercury intelligent heated jacket front
Shawn is 6'1", wearing size Medium
Intelligent Heat

A smart thermostat reacts to your body and environment, controlling three lightweight, flexible carbon fiber heating elements.

Waterproof

Built to provide protection from the elements, Mercury is ready to repel wind, snow, water, and odors–whatever your adventures throw at you.

Crafted with intelligent lightweight heating elements and innovative stretch insulation, Mercury dials in your ideal temperature in real time.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Powered by a rechargeable USB battery pack (not included).

Controlled by voice (or app)
Ready to repel wind, snow, water, and odors
Intelligent thermal control with USB-powered carbon-fiber heating elements learns your behavior over time
10K mmH20 waterproof rating/10K mLH20 breathability rating
S.Cafe® odor control
4” ultrasonic baffles; YKK waterproof zipper; taped primary seams
Four primary pockets (hand pockets are heated)
TSA friendly
Insulation: 100 g/m2 65% Recycled Polyester / 35% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester
Lining: 100% Polyester
Cuffs: 56% Lycra 44% High-gauge polyester interlock
Made by Blue Wave in China

Fits true to size; hip length

Machine wash cold
Tumble dry low for up to 30 minutes; cool iron if needed

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.8
55 reviews

