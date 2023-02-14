model wearing kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and science for better tee doing a big jump

Incredible Stretch

Innovative Primeflex twill unlocks incredible full-range motion, with 4x the elasticity of traditional stretch jeans.

Ultra Breathable

A breathable, lightweight blend of moisture-wicking polyester keeps you sweat-free on even the hottest summer days.

Built to Last

Engineered and lab tested to resist fading, pilling, abrasion and blowouts, for a like-new look over countless washes and wears.

Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant

$ 94
was $148

The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.

"Why we made it" - a note from Gihan, Co-founder

  • Durable, resilient stretch twill
  • Breathable and moisture wicking
  • Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
  • Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
  • Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
  • Classic 5-pocket construction
  • Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • 50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Straight leg fit
  • One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

