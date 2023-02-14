Incredible Stretch
Innovative Primeflex twill unlocks incredible full-range motion, with 4x the elasticity of traditional stretch jeans.
Ultra Breathable
A breathable, lightweight blend of moisture-wicking polyester keeps you sweat-free on even the hottest summer days.
Built to Last
Engineered and lab tested to resist fading, pilling, abrasion and blowouts, for a like-new look over countless washes and wears.
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant
The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.
"Why we made it" - a note from Gihan, Co-founder (Click Here)
- Durable, resilient stretch twill
- Breathable and moisture wicking
- Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
- Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
- Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
- Classic 5-pocket construction
- Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
- Note: not DWR treated
- 50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Straight leg fit
- One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
