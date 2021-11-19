men's navy kinetic light layer flat shot of front
Men's Deep Sky Blue Oxford Apollo Brushed Shirt under Men's Navy Kinetic Light Layer Jacket and Men's Navy Kinetic Pant on model facing forward
Magor is 6'1", wearing size Medium
men's navy kinetic light layer flat shot of back
Close up of Men's Deep Sky Blue Oxford Apollo Brushed Shirt under Men's Navy Kinetic Light Layer Jacket on model
men's navy kinetic light layer zoomed shot of cuff, buttons and pocket
men's navy kinetic light layer packed into itself
3defx stretch insulation zoom

Lightweight Warmth & Stretch

A lightweight woven variant of our Kinetic fabric is paired with stretch insulation for warmth and full-range movement without the bulk of a larger coat.

kinetic light layer water resistant

Sustainable Water Resistance

Light Layer is built with PFC-free water resistance, protecting you from spills and everyday weather.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Light Layer Jacket

$ 250
was $298

Stretchy, soft and perfectly packable, Kinetic is built to balance lightweight stretch insulation with a sharp look that shines indoors or out.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Navy

Jacket packs into left hand pocket with carry loop
Lightweight stretch
3DeFX+ 25g stretch insulation is built to not clump over time
PFC-free C0 water resistance
Convertible standup collar for extra wind protection
Shell: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Fill: 40% Recycled Polyester, 60% Polyester
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

True to size
Built for easy layering over a sweater or blazer

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

