Resilient Stretch
Spring-shaped fibers provide incredible stretch with the bounce-back to avoid end-of-day sag.
Quick Dry
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Easy Care
Kinetic is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for true dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Men's Kinetic Bomber Jacket
Our record-breaking Kinetic fabric has long been a hallmark of unparalleled performance - now, experience the same radical stretch and shape retention in a versatile layer that combines the best features of track jackets and blazers.
Built For: Commuting, work from wherever, weekend meetups
- 2 low-profile zippered front pockets
- Flexible dyed to match ribbed detailing on neck opening, cuffs and hem
- Raglan sleeves + ergonomic darting designed for uninhibited motion
- 4-way stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Relaxed fit designed for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
