Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant
Engineered and extensively tested for wheelchair riders with a focus on comfort and easy wear, using high-performing Kinetic fabric. Made to order, 5-7 week turnaround.
Color: Navy
Clothes should make your life easier
Using our high-performing, award-winning Kinetic fabric, we designed Adaptive in collaboration with world-class athletes with an inclusive focus on easy dressing, comfort and style.
Through extensive design and testing with the Stavros Center for Independent Living and Gold-Medalist US Paralympians, we’ve identified and addressed several ways to improve the fit, comfort and ease of dressing for people who use wheelchairs:
- Adjustments at the waist and knees, for a clean look without excess fabric in a seated position
- Reinforced inner waistband grab handles for increased ease of self and assisted dressing
- Easy access low-profile pockets for reduced pressure and increased comfort
Additional options include velcro closures and catheter access can be specified on a case-by-case basis, depending on individual needs.
As Adaptive will be custom-built according to your needs, please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery; our team will reach out via email post-purchase for further specifications and customization options.
Comfortable 4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Built to order by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Available in Slim and Standard fits
On-model images are of the Navy colorway in Slim. Adaptive waist cannot be expanded beyond the ordered size.
Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
