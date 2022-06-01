Built to Breathe
Hybrid’s rippled surface decreases skin contact and increases airflow, for more efficient cooling in warm weather compared to traditional fabrics.
Coolmax® Comfort
An innovative Coolmax® blend combines the quick-dry moisture management of Polyester with the softness and breathability of cotton for comfortable summer wear.
Stretch Knit
Where traditional woven seersucker fabric is stiff and rigid, Hybrid's unique knit structure unlocks easy stretch for a modern fit and uninhibited motion.
Easy Care
Hybrid doesn’t require special treatment — our seersucker fabric is machine washable and built to resist wrinkles, saving you time and money at the dry cleaner.
Men's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt
A modern take on traditional warm-weather fabric, Hybrid pairs a naturally cooling seersucker texture with moisture-wicking Coolmax® yarns for next-level comfort all summer long.
Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear
LEARN MORE: How Hybrid Seersucker keeps you cool
Color: Space Blue
- Cooling seersucker texture reduces skin contact + increases airflow
- Breathable + moisture-wicking Coolmax® blend
- Stretch knit
- Wrinkle resistant
- Soft, open camp collar design
- Front chest pocket
- Split hem allows easy access to pockets
- 56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester
- Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Updated with an easier fit compared to previous generation Hybrid Seersucker; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Reviews
