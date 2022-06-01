men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt flat shot of front
model wearing men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt and navy pace poplin chino sitting on stool with hands clasped
Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt flat shot of back
model wearing men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt zoomed shot of back
men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt zoomed shot of front
A front chest pocket offers convenient storage on the go
model wearing men's space blue hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt and navy pace poplin chino walking forward with pants rolled up
wavy hybrid seersucker fabric

Built to Breathe

Hybrid’s rippled surface decreases skin contact and increases airflow, for more efficient cooling in warm weather compared to traditional fabrics.

model wearing men's hybrid seersucker short sleeve shirt in the clouds

Coolmax® Comfort

An innovative Coolmax® blend combines the quick-dry moisture management of Polyester with the softness and breathability of cotton for comfortable summer wear.

model stretching hybrid seersucker sleeve

Stretch Knit

Where traditional woven seersucker fabric is stiff and rigid, Hybrid's unique knit structure unlocks easy stretch for a modern fit and uninhibited motion.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Hybrid doesn’t require special treatment — our seersucker fabric is machine washable and built to resist wrinkles, saving you time and money at the dry cleaner.

Men's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt

$ 118

A modern take on traditional warm-weather fabric, Hybrid pairs a naturally cooling seersucker texture with moisture-wicking Coolmax® yarns for next-level comfort all summer long.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

LEARN MORE: How Hybrid Seersucker keeps you cool

Color: Space Blue

Select a color

A modern take on traditional warm-weather fabric, Hybrid pairs a naturally cooling seersucker texture with moisture-wicking Coolmax® yarns for next-level comfort all summer long.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

LEARN MORE: How Hybrid Seersucker keeps you cool

  • Cooling seersucker texture reduces skin contact + increases airflow
  • Breathable + moisture-wicking Coolmax® blend
  • Stretch knit
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Soft, open camp collar design
  • Front chest pocket
  • Split hem allows easy access to pockets
  • 56% Cotton, 44% Coolmax® Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Updated with an easier fit compared to previous generation Hybrid Seersucker; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping*
Flat-rate International Shipping*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's buff pace poplin chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Buff
$ 148
Men's Slate Grey Kinetic Jogger
Men's Kinetic Jogger Slate Grey
$ 128
men's slate blue kinetic pull on short flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short Slate Blue
$ 98

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.78689
61 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's white apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo White
$ 88
Select a color
New
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color