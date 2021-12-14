men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover flat shot of front
model wearing men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover facing forward zipping up pullover
Vincent is 6’0 wearing size Medium
men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover flat shot of back
model wearing men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover close up of hidden zippered pocket
A hidden zip pocket offers secure storage for your essentials on the go
model wearing men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover facing away
model wearing men's indigo heather hybrid 1/4 zip pullover and dark navy pace tapered chino facing to the side with hand in pants pocket
hybrid inner velour

Ultra Soft Velour

Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth in even the coldest environments (and slides on and off without a hassle).

Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Built to Last

Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.

Men's Hybrid 1/4 Zip Pullover

$ 198

With its soft-brushed velour interior and resilient plush exterior, Hybrid is crafted with broken-in comfort that's built to last - and ready to take on the cold in style.

Color: Indigo Heather

Select a color

With its soft-brushed velour interior and resilient plush exterior, Hybrid is crafted with broken-in comfort that's built to last - and ready to take on the cold in style.

  • Anti-pilling plush exterior
  • Ultra-soft velour interior
  • Elbow articulation seaming
  • Sleek welted front kangaroo pocket
  • Hidden zippered security pocket housed within the kangaroo pocket
  • 67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
  • Relaxed fit with subtle shaping
  • Slight articulation in the elbows
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's dark navy pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Dark Navy
$ 148
men's charcoal heather fusion pant flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.93333
60 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Labs
men's grey tonal stripe hybrid button-down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
Select a color