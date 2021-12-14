Ultra Soft Velour
Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth in even the coldest environments (and slides on and off without a hassle).
Built to Last
Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.
Men's Hybrid 1/4 Zip Pullover
With its soft-brushed velour interior and resilient plush exterior, Hybrid is crafted with broken-in comfort that's built to last - and ready to take on the cold in style.
Color: Indigo Heather
With its soft-brushed velour interior and resilient plush exterior, Hybrid is crafted with broken-in comfort that's built to last - and ready to take on the cold in style.
- Anti-pilling plush exterior
- Ultra-soft velour interior
- Elbow articulation seaming
- Sleek welted front kangaroo pocket
- Hidden zippered security pocket housed within the kangaroo pocket
- 67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, TW
- Relaxed fit with subtle shaping
- Slight articulation in the elbows
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.