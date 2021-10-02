great auk down-less parka flat shot of front zipped
NASA-developed Aerogel layered beneath recycled Polyester keeps you warm in Arctic conditions without breaking down over time.

Investments in sustainability initiatives around the world offset any emissions created through manufacturing and shipping.

Men's Great Auk Down-Less Parka

$ 498

Inspired by a bird's down and feathers, ethical dual-layer insulation offers resilient warmth down to Arctic conditions.

Color: Black

Innovative high performing dual-layer insulation

Innovative high performing dual-layer insulation

Warmth rated to -10ºF / -23ºC
10k/10k waterproof rating
Reclaimed coffee oil waterproof membrane
BlueSign Certified mills and manufacturers
Shell: 100% recycled nylon
Inner insulation: Primaloft Gold 55% Recycled Polyester,45% Aerogel Polyester
Outer insulation: 100% Eco2sy Recycled Polyester
Lining: 100% coffee-infused Recycled Polyester
Buttons carved from Corozo Seeds
Designed in New England, crafted in Guangzhou China

Kevin is 6’1, 185lbs wearing size Medium

  • Tailored cut
  • Fits true to size

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

