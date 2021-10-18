Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt model facing forward with hands in pockets
Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt headshot of model
Lee is 6'2 wearing Medium Slim
Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt model facing forward
Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt model facing backward
Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt model facing backward with left hand grabbing extended right arm
Men’s Grey Stripe Gemini Knit shirt headshot from behind

Men's Previous Generation Gemini Knit Shirt

$ 84
was $128

The classic button-down upgraded with breathable warp-knit stretch fabric - dependable, soft and wonderfully low-maintenance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Grey Stripe

Color: Grey Stripe

Breathable warp-knit stretch
Made to be worn tucked or untucked
Cooling warp-knit Polyester blend
Resilient stretch
55% Polyester, 45% Cotton
Made by Luthai in China

Fit is similar to our Apollo Dress Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.60938
64 reviews

Filter by:

