men's navy tweed fusion pant flat shot of front showing drawcord
model wearing men's navy tweed fusion pant and composite merino active tee and navy fusion overshirt facing off center with hand in pocket
men's navy tweed fusion pant flat shot of back folded
model wearing men's navy tweed fusion pant and composite merino active tee facing away with hand in back pocket
Zack is 6'1 wearing size 32
men's navy tweed fusion pant zoomed shot of front showing drawcord
Fit is true to size
men's navy tweed fusion pant zoomed shot of rear zip pocket
men's fusion pant leg showing inner inseam snap system

Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the inseam on the fly, for a full length look or the perfect sneaker cut.

men's fusion pant fabric rolls

Long-Lasting Comfort

A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks Fusion’s next-level stretch, plush softness and the durability to last a lifetime.

Men's Fusion Pant

$ 148

Sweat pant comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic that masks softness, warmth and resilient stretch—and an adjustable length that pairs with anything at a moment’s notice.

Color: Navy Tweed

Bio-based fiber derived from wood pulp
Stretch waistband with internal drawcord + functional front fly
Full front hand pockets
Clean finish back pockets w/zip closure on wearer’s right
4-way stretch
Breathable + moisture wicking
Snap-based adjustable inseam
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia

Full length cut with a system of inner snaps to adjust inseam on the fly
See size guide for more details

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

