Adjustable Inseam
Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the inseam on the fly, for a full length look or the perfect sneaker cut.
Long-Lasting Comfort
A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks Fusion’s next-level stretch, plush softness and the durability to last a lifetime.
Men's Fusion Pant
Sweat pant comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic that masks softness, warmth and resilient stretch—and an adjustable length that pairs with anything at a moment’s notice.
Color: Navy Tweed
Bio-based fiber derived from wood pulp
Stretch waistband with internal drawcord + functional front fly
Full front hand pockets
Clean finish back pockets w/zip closure on wearer’s right
4-way stretch
Breathable + moisture wicking
Snap-based adjustable inseam
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
Full length cut with a system of inner snaps to adjust inseam on the fly
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed