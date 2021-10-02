men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Composite’s updated 19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance - Composite garments are machine washable and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage.

Men's Composite Merino Tee

$ 58

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and a look far beyond your everyday tees.

Color: Pale Grey Heather

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and a look far beyond your everyday tees.

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
Double layer yoke for a smooth look
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Athletic fit intended to be worn on its own

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

