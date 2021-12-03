men's dark charcoal heather composite merino short sleeve henley flat shot of front
it's a washing machine

Washable Wool

Composite’s ultra-soft washable Merino wool blend doesn’t need any special treatment - just machine wash cold and tumble dry low.

Men's Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$ 88

An elevated take on the everyday tee, built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for enhanced performance and long-lasting stretch.

Color: Dark Charcoal Heather

Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

An elevated take on the everyday tee, built with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for enhanced performance and long-lasting stretch.

  • Updated fabric from our previous generation henleys matches the softness and stretch of our modern Composite lineup
  • Reinforced 3-button placket
  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • T-shirt fit intended to be worn on its own or as a base layer
  • Runs 1/2 size larger than our Responsive Tee
  • Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.92754
69 reviews

