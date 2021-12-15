men's grey heather composite merino ecofleece flat shot of front
Soft Merino wool on the inner neckline enhances comfort when zipped
men's grey heather composite merino ecofleece close up of pocket stitching and degree symbol
composite merino ecofleece pile fabric roll

Luxe Fleece

Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetics. Our high-loft blend of cozy unshorn pile keeps loops intact to reduce excess shedding.

polyester vs merino fibers in ocean water

Ocean Conscious

While microplastics can linger for centuries in our oceans, EcoFleece Merino wool fibers biodegrade in mere months, for a massively reduced ecological impact.

Men's Composite Merino EcoFleece Jacket

$ 298

Fleece is incredibly soft - and incredibly harmful for the planet. Traditional fleece has 84x the microfiber migration of other synthetic fabrics, and microplastics take centuries to break down in our oceans.

Composite Merino EcoFleece employs a uniquely structured blend of ultra-soft, biodegradable Merino wool to combat these issues, for planet-conscious coziness.

Color: Grey Heather

  • 2-way metal zipper
  • 2 zippered full hand pockets w/soft brushed lining
  • Natural odor control
  • Unlined for breathability
  • Polyester matrix provides structure for resilient stretch
  • 54% Merino Wool, 33% Polyester, 13% Nylon
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
  • Dry clean optional
