Targered Ventilation
Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.
All Day Comfort
100% Nylon unlocks stretch and wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat free and comfortable through sudden warmth or heavy activity.
Men's Atlas Sweater
Designed with soft, moisture-wicking fibers and targeted ventilation for hassle-free warmth and easy layering.
Color: Indigo Static (Crew Neck)
V-Neck
Built with targeted ventilation
Moisture wicking
100% Nylon
Made by Vista Apparel in China
Slimmer fit than previous generation Atlas Sweater
Size up if between sizes, or for a looser fit
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Will shrink 1/2 size if machine dried
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.