Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.
Ultimate Breathability
An open pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, keeping you sweat-free even as the days heat up.
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt
Our most requested cut is back with an updated fit, built with the same NASA-based temperature regulation and next-level breathability to take on the heat in style.
Built For: Warm weather, stuffy commutes, beach trips, work from wherever, weekend gatherings
- Updated fit from previous generation (See Fit panel for more details)
- Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
- Breathable, moisture-wicking pique knit
- 4-way stretch
- Soft collar with hidden buttons
- Front chest pocket
- Wrinkle resistant
- 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
- Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
- Single unified fit sits between a Slim and Standard; Your normal size is recommended
- Redesigned bottom hem shape + length from previous generation for a cleaner untucked look; ~3" shorter than our dress shirts
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
