NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable polo on the planet.

Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
Soft collar w/built in stays
Brushed variants have a softer, fleecy hand feel
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China

Slim fit—size up if between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

