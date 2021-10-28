NASA-developed Phase Change Materials effortlessly regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfortable in any environment.
With its well-ventilated piqué knit fabric, Apollo breathes 19x better than cotton.
Men's Apollo Shirt
NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Color: Black (Recycled)
Brushed
Temperature regulating Phase Change Material
Breathable, sweat-wicking pique knit
Wrinkle resistant
57% Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Recycled: 57% Recycled Polyester, 43% PCM-infused Polyester
Made by Blue Wave in China
Standard fit is 2" wider at the chest than our Slim fit
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
