Men's Solid Blue Nylon Aero Dress Shirt on Model Facing Forward
$ 89
was $125

Micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles for a sharp look that's always ready at a moment's notice.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Color: Solid Blue Nylon

Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Updated with enhanced softness & stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
98% Polyester, 2% Elastane (Nylon colorways are 54% Nylon, 46% Polyester)
Made by Blue Wave in China

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

