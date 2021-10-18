men's lavender end on end aero dress shirt flat shot of front
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled polyester and organic cotton reduce Aero’s CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Ditch the dry cleaning bills: Aero is wrinkle-resistant, and can be washed at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Men's Aero Dress Shirt

$ 128

Micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles for a sharp look that's always ready at a moment's notice.

Color: Lavender End On End

Micro-brushed stretch fabric breathes, wicks moisture and resists wrinkles for a sharp look that's always ready at a moment's notice.

Updated with enhanced softness & stretch
Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Organic Cotton, 5% Elastane
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

$ 498

