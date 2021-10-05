men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down wavy fabric
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of back
Men's indigo grey jaspe grid aero button down and navy kinetic pant model facing sideways with sleeves rolled buttoning shirt
Shawn is 6'1 wearing size Medium Slim
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down zoomed shot of chest pocket
Men's indigo grey jasper grid aero button down model facing forward with sleeves rolled
Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Aero's recycled content helps reduce its CO2 footprint by 52% compared to virgin materials.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Wrinkle-resistant fabric can be cared for at home, for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Men's Aero Button-Down

$ 128

Built for unparalleled everyday performance and comfort, with cotton-soft, moisture wicking stretch fabric and a versatile length.

Color: Indigo Jaspe Grid

Select a color

Brushed

Select a color

Built for unparalleled everyday performance and comfort, with cotton-soft, moisture wicking stretch fabric and a versatile length.

Updated with enhanced softness & breathability
4-way stretch
Moisture wicking
Phone pictured in chest pocket is an iPhone XR
73% Recycled Polyester, 22% Cotton, 5% Recycled Elastane
Brushed colorways have a peached exterior for added softness
Made at Luthai (Zibo, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Your body heat naturally relaxes wrinkles; use a cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 148
men's charcoal kinetic light layer flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Light Layer Jacket Charcoal
$ 298

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.62667
75 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
New
dark grey 3d print knit mask 2.0 shot of side showing logo
3D Print-Knit Mask° 2.0 Dark Grey
$ 18
Select a color