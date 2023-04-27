Planet Powered
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
Wrinkle Resistant
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.
Easy Care
Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.
Men's Velocity Twill Sport Shirt
Utilizing an all-new lightweight variant of our premium suiting fabric, Velocity balances a crisp, classic look with effortless easy care, for unparalleled performance and incredible everyday comfort.
Built For: Travel/commuting, work from wherever, weekend outings, date nigh
- New lighter-weight variant of our classic Velocity fabric
- Signature front patch pocket with curved detail
- Signature curved back yoke
- Button-down collar with branded buttons
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 4-way stretch woven
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Made by Luthai (Zibo, CN)
- Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
