Gray Yarn Next to Wood / plant / leaves

Planet Powered

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

women's velocity pull on pant fabric roll

Wrinkle Resistant

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.

Men's Velocity Twill Sport Shirt

$ 128

Utilizing an all-new lightweight variant of our premium suiting fabric, Velocity balances a crisp, classic look with effortless easy care, for unparalleled performance and incredible everyday comfort.

Built For: Travel/commuting, work from wherever, weekend outings, date nigh

  • New lighter-weight variant of our classic Velocity fabric
  • Signature front patch pocket with curved detail
  • Signature curved back yoke
  • Button-down collar with branded buttons
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Luthai (Zibo, CN)
  • Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

mens velocity pull on pant azurite heather front full flat
Men's Velocity Pull-On Pant Azurite Heather
$ 188
Mens Dark Navy Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
$ 198
mens pace poplin short british tan front full flat
Men's Pace Poplin Short British Tan
$ 98

