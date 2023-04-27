Planet Powered
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
Wrinkle Resistant
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.
Easy Care
Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.
Men's Velocity Pull-On Pant
Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our premium slacks, our latest take on Velocity blends pajama-soft stretch fabric with modern pull-on comfort that slots seamlessly into any outfit.
Built For: Office wear, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night
Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our premium slacks, our latest take on Velocity blends pajama-soft stretch fabric with modern pull-on comfort that slots seamlessly into any outfit.
Built For: Office wear, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night
- Encased elastic waistband with drawcord
- Functional zip fly with traditional 2-button closure
- Two slash hand pockets + two zippered rear welt pockets
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 4-way stretch woven
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Made at Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Fits true to size
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
15% w/any Velocity top - use code VELOCITY