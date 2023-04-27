A gathered elastic waistband and traditional button closure offer a clean, classic look with stealth pull-on comfort
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability, with enhanced wrinkle resistance for a consistent sharp look.

Where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a headache-free, machine washable alternative.

Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our premium slacks, our latest take on Velocity blends pajama-soft stretch fabric with modern pull-on comfort that slots seamlessly into any outfit.

Built For: Office wear, weekend meetups, travel/commuting, date night

  • Encased elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Functional zip fly with traditional 2-button closure
  • Two slash hand pockets + two zippered rear welt pockets
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 4-way stretch woven
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made at Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Fits true to size

