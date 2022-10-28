Adjustable Heat
Lightweight heating elements offer 3x the heat of our previous model, with three power levels to dial in the perfect amount of warmth.
100% Recycled
An updated shell and insulation are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, for a 52% reduction in emissions compared to virgin materials.
Travel Ready
Eco-friendly PFC-free water repellent and a light, packable design make Mercury the perfect companion on daily commutes (or ventures into the unknown).
Men's Mercury Heated Jacket
Upgraded with 3x the heat and lightning-fast USB-C charging, our third generation Mercury Jacket lets you dial in the perfect temperature for all of your daily adventures.
Built For: Hikes, rainy/snowy days, fall/winter/spring commutes, travel
Read our Mercury FAQs HERE
Estimated to ship by mid November
- 30W carbon fiber heating panels (chest, back and hands) with three selectable power levels
- 10,000 mAh battery (included) with USB-C fast charging (80% on 2h charge); can charge other electronics
- ~3.5h runtime at Max heat setting/ 7h on Low
- Eco²sy® Polyester insulation crafted from recycled plastic bottles
- Coffee-infused S.Cafe fibers mitigate odor over extended wear
- Circular quilted baffles reduce wear + tear compared to traditional block stitching
- PFC-free C0 water repellent finish
- 2 zippered hand pockets; internal drop-in and zippered side entry pockets
- Stowable hood in collar
- Fluorine-free Durable Water Repellent
- Coffee-infused insulation for odor control
- 100% Recycled Polyester (shell + insulation)
- Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)
- Designed for easy layering; your normal size in outerwear is recommended
- Fit is the same as our Aurora Insulated Jacket; less stretch than our previous generation Mercury jackets
- See size guide for more details
- Remove battery, then machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Water-resistant finish can be refreshed yearly with Nikwax TX.Direct
