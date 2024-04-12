Steven is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Subtle ventilation is opaque but allows airflow
Structured rib knit collar and hem details
Resilient ribbed cuffs, hem and collar are built to retain their shape wear after wear.
Men's Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo sky blue flat

Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good knit polo, but most are too warm to be worn during short-sleeve weather all season - and finer cotton cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cotton cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

mens apollo dress shirt proof point ar

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Men's Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo sky blue flat

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - Atlas Air pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Women's Labs Atlas Polo Sweater coffee flat
  • Performance Tests:
    • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    • Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    • Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

Men's Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo

$ 128

Inspired by our popular limited-run launch in 2023, Labs Atlas Short Sleeve Knit Polo arrives with enhanced comfort and functionality based on your feedback. With its radical new knit structure, Atlas is able to maximize stretch and breathability without sacrificing coverage, while a luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend unlocks true cross-season comfort.

Note: Labs products are limited-run items - secure yours while supplies last.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, travel

Estimated to ship mid May

  • Updated knit structure and detailing from our 2023 Labs 3DPK Air Polo
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Stealth ventilation structure allows airflow and coverage
  • Structured rib-knit collar
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Rib hems and cuffs
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN

Labs is a limited-run platform we reserve for true product experimentation - exploring fabrics, silhouettes and use cases to find the Next Big Thing. Your feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product line - we hope you’ll join us for the ride.

Note: Labs products are only eligible to be returned for store credit.

  • Fit is true to size; your normal size is recommended
  • ~1-2” shorter with slightly longer sleeves compared to our Apollo Polos (varies by size)
  • ~1-2” longer and ~2” larger in the chest compared to our Labs 3DPK Air Polo (varies by size)
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

