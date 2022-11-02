Brendan is 6'1" wearing size 32
On-seam zippered pocket provides additional secure storage on the go
Magic Waistband

Magic Waistband

A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort (complete with hidden drawcord), for easy belt-free wear and a clean look.

men's kinetic jogger subtle ribbed cuffs

Smooth Pull-On Cuffs

Leg cuffs are subtly ribbed in the back and dyed to match for a seamless tapered look that slides on easily.

Men's Kinetic Jogger

$ 94
was $128

A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.

A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.

  • Resilient 4-way stretch
  • Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
  • Half-back ribbed cuff dyed-to-match for a clean look
  • Faux front fly
  • Signature curved rear darts
  • Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
  • Hidden zippered front pocket
  • Two front slash hand pockets
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Tapered sneaker cut
  • One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
  • We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

men's navy apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
men's stone blue composite merino tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Stone Blue
$ 39
men's steel blue apollo polo flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Polo Steel Blue
$ 88

Reviews

Filter by:

Explore Kinetic

New
mens kinetic (formerly kinetic tapered) pant olive front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
Select a color
Final Sale
men's back kinetic blazer front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 184
was $328
Select a color
New
mens kinetic twill 5 pocket pant olive front full flat
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Olive
$ 148
Select a color
men's slate grey kinetic pull on short flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short Slate Grey
$ 98
Select a color
Men's Navy Kinetic Adaptive Pants Front
Men's Kinetic Adaptive Pant Navy
$ 148
Select a color