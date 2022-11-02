Magic Waistband
A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort (complete with hidden drawcord), for easy belt-free wear and a clean look.
Smooth Pull-On Cuffs
Leg cuffs are subtly ribbed in the back and dyed to match for a seamless tapered look that slides on easily.
Men's Kinetic Jogger
A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.
- Resilient 4-way stretch
- Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
- Half-back ribbed cuff dyed-to-match for a clean look
- Faux front fly
- Signature curved rear darts
- Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
- Hidden zippered front pocket
- Two front slash hand pockets
- Note: not DWR treated
- Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
- Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Tapered sneaker cut
- One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
- We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
