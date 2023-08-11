Lee is 6'2" wearing size 32
A hidden zippered compartment in the rear pocket provides secure storage on the go
Built to Last

It’s hard to hide the age of corduroy as wales wear and fabric fades. Kinetic is built to resist fading and abrasion without compromising a timeless aesthetic.

Resilient Stretch

Where corduroy is notoriously stiff, spring-shaped fibers unlock easy stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.

Welcome Warmth

Kinetic Corduroy’s textured wales retain heat to keep you at the perfect temperature, and dries quickly after light rain and snow.

Men's Kinetic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant

$ 148

Corduroy epitomizes the coziness of fall, but in practice it’s often stiff and quickly shows its age. Kinetic Corduroy is an all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.

Built For: Office, travel, fall outings

Estimated to ship late September

  • Durable construction to resist abrasion + seam blowouts
  • Warp-knit for enhanced stretch + shape retention
  • Moisture wicking
  • Traditional 5-pocket style; phone-sized “coin pocket” on wearer’s right
  • Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
  • Stretch waistband w/drawcord; functional zip fly + button closure
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
  • 100% Solotex Polyester (15% from Sugarcane)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Straight leg fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Fit is similar to Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

