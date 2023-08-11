Next-Level Stretch
Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers unparalleled stretch for incredible full-range motion throughout your day.
Superior Shape Retention
Spring-shaped fibers provide both stretch and shape retention, bouncing back wash after wash, wear after wear.
Quick Dry
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Men's Kinetic Chore Blazer
Our all-new Kinetic piece blends a sharp blazer aesthetic with upgraded everyday functionality and next-level moisture-wicking stretch fabric - for a dependable layer ready to take you through (and beyond) the work week.
Built For: Work travel, active commutes, office days, errands, weekend outings
Estimated to ship early September
- Resilient warp-knit stretch
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Convertible stand-up collar
- Zippered side-entry hand pockets
- Low profile zippered chest pocket
- Ergonomic curved back yoke
- Unlined for mobility
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- Note: not DWR treated
- 100% Japanese Primeflex Polyester (15% from Sugarcane)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Built for easy layering over a tee or button shirt; your normal size is recommended
- Fit is similar to Men's Fusion Chore Coat
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.