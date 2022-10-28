Ultra Soft
Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth, and slides on and off without hassle.
Long Lasting Comfort
Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.
Fade Free
A specialized polyester blend retains its rich color through countless washes and wears.
Men’s Hybrid Fleece Bomber Jacket
Introducing an all-new version of our best-selling sweatshirts — with a soft-but-resilient exterior and plush inner velour, Hybrid offers luxurious warmth and long-lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Built For: Travel, daily commutes, office AC, outdoor adventures
- Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
- Ultra-soft velour interior
- Anatomical fit
- Velour-lined hand pockets with zip closure
- 64% Polyester, 32% Cotton, 4% Polyurethane
- Made by Phoenix Prince Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Tam Diep Tinh, VN)
- Fits true to size
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.