Griff is 6’1 wearing size Medium
Zippered hand pockets are velour lined for secure storage (and warm hands).
hybrid inner velour

Ultra Soft

Hybrid's inner velour is engineered for luxurious softness and warmth, and slides on and off without hassle.

Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Long Lasting Comfort

Hybrid's interior and exterior are built and tested to resist pilling, matting and abrasion, for a like-new look and feel over countless washes and wears.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Fade Free

A specialized polyester blend retains its rich color through countless washes and wears.

Men’s Hybrid Fleece Bomber Jacket

$ 188

Introducing an all-new version of our best-selling sweatshirts — with a soft-but-resilient exterior and plush inner velour, Hybrid offers luxurious warmth and long-lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box.

Built For: Travel, daily commutes, office AC, outdoor adventures

Introducing an all-new version of our best-selling sweatshirts — with a soft-but-resilient exterior and plush inner velour, Hybrid offers luxurious warmth and long-lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box.

Built For: Travel, daily commutes, office AC, outdoor adventures

  • Resistant to pilling and matting for long-lasting comfort
  • Ultra-soft velour interior
  • Anatomical fit
  • Velour-lined hand pockets with zip closure
  • 64% Polyester, 32% Cotton, 4% Polyurethane
  • Made by Phoenix Prince Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Tam Diep Tinh, VN)
  • Fits true to size
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

mens fusion jogger charcoal heather front full flat
Men's Fusion Pull-On Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 138
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 78

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
Select a color
New
mens atlas waffle roll neck sweater grey heather front full flat
Men's Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater Grey Heather
$ 168
Select a color
men's black composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
mens kinetic twill 5 pocket pant olive front full flat
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Olive
$ 148
Select a color
New
mens apollo raglan sport shirt atlantic blue oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Atlantic Blue Oxford
$ 98
Select a color