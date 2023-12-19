Soft + Stretchy
Hybrid's t-shirt soft fabric has been upgraded with a resilient warp-knit construction, for even more stretch without compromising its structured aesthetic.
Sustainable Fabric
A blend of moisture wicking recycled polyester offers a 52% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.
Made to Last
Hybrid’s updated fabric is built to resist pilling, matting and shrinkage, handily outperforming fast fashion alternatives.
Men's Hybrid Button-Down
Hybrid Button-Down is back and better than ever, pairing t-shirt softness with an upgraded warp-knit construction that boasts even greater stretch and shape retention for a dependable go-to every day of the week.
Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel, easy care at home
- Note: Updated warp-knit construction enhances stretch, shape retention, shrinkage and wrinkle resistance
- Ultra fine t-shirt soft knit
- Versatile tucked or untucked length
- Reinforced front chest pocket
- Soft button-down collar
- Moisture wicking + breathable
- 28.5% Recycled Polyester, 28.5% Polyester, 43% Cotton
- Made by Luthai in Taiwan
- Slim is 2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
- ½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Dress Shirts for tucked or untucked wear
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.