Shu is 6'1 wearing size Medium Slim
A button-down collar, handy chest pocket and versatile length mean Hybrid is ready to take on the day
Soft + Stretchy

Soft + Stretchy

Hybrid's t-shirt soft fabric has been upgraded with a resilient warp-knit construction, for even more stretch without compromising its structured aesthetic.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

A blend of moisture wicking recycled polyester offers a 52% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Hybrid’s updated fabric is built to resist pilling, matting and shrinkage, handily outperforming fast fashion alternatives.

Men's Hybrid Button-Down

$ 138

Hybrid Button-Down is back and better than ever, pairing t-shirt softness with an upgraded warp-knit construction that boasts even greater stretch and shape retention for a dependable go-to every day of the week.

Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel, easy care at home

Hybrid Button-Down is back and better than ever, pairing t-shirt softness with an upgraded warp-knit construction that boasts even greater stretch and shape retention for a dependable go-to every day of the week.

Built For: Work from wherever, weekend meetups, travel, easy care at home

  • Note: Updated warp-knit construction enhances stretch, shape retention, shrinkage and wrinkle resistance
  • Ultra fine t-shirt soft knit
  • Versatile tucked or untucked length
  • Reinforced front chest pocket
  • Soft button-down collar
  • Moisture wicking + breathable
  • 28.5% Recycled Polyester, 28.5% Polyester, 43% Cotton
  • Made by Luthai in Taiwan
  • Slim is 2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
  • ½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Dress Shirts for tucked or untucked wear
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's medium grey pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Medium Grey
$ 148
men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pant Black
$ 148
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 74

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

mens aero zero dress shirt white front full flat
Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt White
$ 138
Select a color
mens velocity dress suit pant soft granite full front flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Soft Granite
$ 198
Select a color
New
mens kinetic pant moss front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Moss
$ 148
Select a color
men's grey white heather apollo raglan sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 138
Select a color