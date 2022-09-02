Orlando is 5’10 wearing size 30
Subtle darting results in a sneaker-friendly taper through the calf
Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

Close-up of Composite Fabric Rolls

An Essential Layer

Rich double-knit fabric balances structure and stretch for sharply styled loungewear comfort all day long.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.

Men's Fusion Jogger

$ 138

An elevated everyday staple built with sweatpant softness, stretch and durability for whatever the day throws your way.

Built For: Travel, weekend lounging, errands, work from wherever

Estimated to ship mid September

  • Soft-spun bio-based yarns
  • Resilient stretch knit
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Magic stretch waistband + drawcord; faux fly for a dressed-up look
  • 2 front slash pockets + extra zippered pocket for secure storage
  • Zippered rear welt pockets
  • Darted calf for a sneaker-friendly taper
  • Body: 41% Viscose, 32% Nylon, 22% Polyester, 5% Elastane
  • Lining: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Tapered fit; true to size
  • 2" hem height for easy hemming
  • Fit is similar to Men’s Kinetic Jogger
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

