A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.
Rich double-knit fabric balances structure and stretch for sharply styled loungewear comfort all day long.
Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.
Men's Fusion Jogger
An elevated everyday staple built with sweatpant softness, stretch and durability for whatever the day throws your way.
Built For: Travel, weekend lounging, errands, work from wherever
Estimated to ship mid September
- Soft-spun bio-based yarns
- Resilient stretch knit
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- Magic stretch waistband + drawcord; faux fly for a dressed-up look
- 2 front slash pockets + extra zippered pocket for secure storage
- Zippered rear welt pockets
- Darted calf for a sneaker-friendly taper
- Body: 41% Viscose, 32% Nylon, 22% Polyester, 5% Elastane
- Lining: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Tapered fit; true to size
- 2" hem height for easy hemming
- Fit is similar to Men’s Kinetic Jogger
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
