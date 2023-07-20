Steven is 6'1, wearing size Medium
mens fusion chore coat proof point

An Essential Layer

Rich double-knit fabric balances structure and stretch for sharply styled loungewear comfort all day long.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood / plant / leaves

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

w's fusion chore coat fabric rolls

Made to Last

Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.

Men's Fusion Chore Coat

$ 244
was $298

The modern evolution of a classic workwear silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability for wear-anywhere comfort indoors or out in the world.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures

  • Updated double-knit ponte fabric for enhanced softness + structure (same fabric used in the Women’s Fusion Chore Coat)
  • Soft-spun bio-based yarns
  • Resilient stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Built-in collar stays
  • 2 inset patch pockets + built-in zippered side entry pockets
  • 41% Viscose, 32% Nylon, 22% Polyester, 5% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Fit is true to size for easy layering; your normal size in outerwear is recommended
  • Note: our more structured fabric has slightly less stretch than the previous generation
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

