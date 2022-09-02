Bio-Based Comfort
An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.
“Just Right” Warmth
Hygroscopic viscose is paired with a breathable waffle-knit construction to keep you at the perfect temperature as the seasons change.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Men's Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater
A timeless piece thoughtfully crafted to balance long-lasting softness, warmth and breathability to keep you at the perfect temperature all day (and all season) long.
Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, outdoor adventures
Estimated to ship late September
A timeless piece thoughtfully crafted to balance long-lasting softness, warmth and breathability to keep you at the perfect temperature all day (and all season) long.
Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, outdoor adventures
- Wood-based viscose yarns
- Resilient stretch
- Waffle-knit construction for increased airflow
- Anatomically designed with raglan sleeves for enhanced comfort + full range motion
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Lever Style Limited (DongGuan, CN)
- Generous fit with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.