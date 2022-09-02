Orlando is 5’10 wearing size Medium
Bio-Based Comfort

An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.

“Just Right” Warmth

Hygroscopic viscose is paired with a breathable waffle-knit construction to keep you at the perfect temperature as the seasons change.

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.

Men's Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater

$ 168

A timeless piece thoughtfully crafted to balance long-lasting softness, warmth and breathability to keep you at the perfect temperature all day (and all season) long.

Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, outdoor adventures

Estimated to ship late September

  • Wood-based viscose yarns
  • Resilient stretch
  • Waffle-knit construction for increased airflow
  • Anatomically designed with raglan sleeves for enhanced comfort + full range motion
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Lever Style Limited (DongGuan, CN)
  • Generous fit with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); Cool iron if needed

