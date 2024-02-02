Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Digitally-designed raglan sleeves and elbow articulation seamlessly enhance fit and mobility.
Resilient ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline are built to retain their shape wear after wear.
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
Atlas Air V-Neck Sweater: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

Stas for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    i. Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    ii. Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    iii. Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

Men's Atlas V-Neck Sweater

$ 148

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Raglan shoulder + articulated elbow design enhance fit and mobility
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke with reverse-jersey accent detail
  • Resilient architectural ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Front seam accent detail
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

