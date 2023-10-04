Bio-Based Comfort
An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.
Heat + Odor Control
Hygroscopic yarns manage heat and humidity throughout the day, while naturally mitigating sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Men's Atlas Turtleneck
Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our elevated turtlenecks blend cashmere-soft viscose and targeted ventilation for an effortless balance of lightweight warmth and breathability that’s ideal for cross-season layering (or as a base layer) - all while maintaining next-level durability and ease of care.
Built For: Easy layering, stuffy offices, work from wherever
- Wood-based Viscose yarns
- Breathable and anti-odor
- Computerized knit with ribbed accent detailing, and linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Pointelle underarm knit for increased airflow
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Lever Style Limited (Dongguan, CN)
- Fitted silhouette with immense stretch for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
- Snugger fit compared to Composite Merino Mock Neck
- Machine wash cold, reshape and lay flat to dry (recommended); cool iron if needed
