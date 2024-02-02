A soft-but-sturdy milano-stitched collar resists warping over frequent wash cycles.
Targeted underarm ventilation keeps you from overheating as the seasons change.
Digitally-designed elbow articulation seamlessly enhances fit and mobility.
Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light.
mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Atlas Air Polo Sweater: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and finer cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - all Atlas pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

mens atlas air polo sweater proof point

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    i. Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    ii. Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    iii. Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

Men's Atlas Air Polo Sweater

$ 148

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our newest Atlas Air pieces are designed as the ultimate cotton-cashmere alternative. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, with seamless targeted ventilation for next-level cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Updated fit, weight and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters (comparable to our 2023 Atlas Turtleneck)
  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Targeted underarm ventilation enhances breathability to prevent overheating
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Soft but sturdy warp-resistant collar with milano-stitch collar stand
  • Articulated elbow design enhances fit and mobility
  • Ergonomic curved back yoke with reverse-jersey accent detail
  • Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Hip length, tailored fit designed for wearing on its own, layered over a tee or under a blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Updated fit and styling from our previous generation Atlas Sweaters; see size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

mens atlas v neck sweater pullover indigo heather flat
Men's Atlas V-Neck Sweater Indigo Heather
$ 148
mens atlas turtleneck grey heather flat
Men's Atlas Turtleneck Grey Heather
$ 148

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Limited Edition
mens aero zero dress shirt white smithsonian flat
Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt White [Smithsonian Limited Edition]
$ 138
Select a color
mens velocity dress suit pant soft granite full front flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Soft Granite
$ 198
Select a color
Final Sale
mens mercury jacket static glow front flat
Men's Mercury Heated Jacket Black
$ 299
was $498
Select a color
New
mens atlas high crew tee white av7 flat
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
$ 58
Select a color