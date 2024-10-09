Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.
Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.
Heat + Odor Control
An open knit structure and hygroscopic merino yarns balance breathability and warmth, while naturally mitigating and sweat and humidity to prevent odor-causing bacteria.
Easy Care Optimized
Unlike traditional wool, our smoothed Merino fibers are not only machine washable, but pill, abrasion and shrink resistant - saving you time and money normally spent dry cleaning.
- Performance Tests:
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Ultra-Fine <19.5 Micron Fiber
- Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e
Men’s Atlas Merino Crewneck Sweater
Powered by ultra-soft, machine-washable Merino wool - nature’s performance fiber - our Atlas Merino Crewnecks are seasonal staples built for incredible stretch and “just right” warmth, in work-ready silhouettes made to last a lifetime.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
- Ultra fine (<19.5 micron) fiber and a 9 gauge ribbed knit balance softness and structure
- Open knit construction enhances airflow to prevent overheating when commuting
- Worsted yarn offers enhanced strength, durability and smoothness
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Resilient architectural accent ribbing with enhanced shape retention
- Pill/abrasion resistant
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor resistance
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Non-Mulesed Australian Merino Wool
- Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
- Relaxed fit built for easy layering over a tee or button shirt; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage
