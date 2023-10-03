Steven is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Low-profile pockets and a high-quality zip closure provide enhanced functionality throughout your day
Digitally-designed sleeve, hem + cuff detailing unlocks a striking (and long-lasting) aesthetic
Gray Yarn Next to Wood / plant / leaves

Bio-Based Comfort

An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.

super zoom in atlas waffle roll neck sweater mens

Heat + Odor Control

Hygroscopic yarns manage heat and humidity throughout the day, while naturally mitigating sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Fabric in a Beaker

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.

Men's Atlas Full Zip

$ 228

After years of development, Atlas Full-Zip returns with a revamped fabric and fit for unparalleled cold-weather comfort. A dense, wonderfully chunky ribbed knit hugs the body, with the breathability to layer without overheating; soft, stretchy and optimized for long-lasting ease of care, it’s a piece you’ll reach for all season long.

Built For: Easy layering, temperamental office heat, cozy weekends, running errands, work from wherever

  • Wood-based Viscose yarns
  • Breathable and anti-odor
  • Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full-range motion
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Robust #5 2-way YKK front-zip entry
  • Zippered side-entry hand pockets with soft, jersey-knit lining
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Lever Style Limited (Dongguan, CN)
  • Standard fit with immense stretch for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed

men's medium grey kinetic twill 5 pocket pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Medium Grey Heather
$ 148

men's white apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo White
$ 98
men's indigo heather fusion terry jogger flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Jogger Indigo Heather
$ 84
was $128
men's pale grey heather composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 49
was $68
