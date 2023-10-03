Bio-Based Comfort
An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.
Heat + Odor Control
Hygroscopic yarns manage heat and humidity throughout the day, while naturally mitigating sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Men's Atlas Full Zip
After years of development, Atlas Full-Zip returns with a revamped fabric and fit for unparalleled cold-weather comfort. A dense, wonderfully chunky ribbed knit hugs the body, with the breathability to layer without overheating; soft, stretchy and optimized for long-lasting ease of care, it’s a piece you’ll reach for all season long.
Built For: Easy layering, temperamental office heat, cozy weekends, running errands, work from wherever
- Wood-based Viscose yarns
- Breathable and anti-odor
- Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full-range motion
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Robust #5 2-way YKK front-zip entry
- Zippered side-entry hand pockets with soft, jersey-knit lining
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Lever Style Limited (Dongguan, CN)
- Standard fit with immense stretch for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed
